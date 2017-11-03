For our upcoming special issue on mental health, The Daily Californian is creating an interactive map for readers to share their experiences of crying at UC Berkeley.
If you’re comfortable, tell us about a time you cried and where it happened, be it a hidden corner in Dwinelle Hall or the middle of Memorial Glade. Also include why you were crying, whether you were happy or sad. We’ll read your submission and add it to the map.
Thank you for your response. It will be reviewed and added to the map.